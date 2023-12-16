BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) versus Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Financial Review

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BZAM shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of BZAM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BZAM alerts:

Volatility and Risk

BZAM has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BZAM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BZAM and Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BZAM and Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BZAM $37.96 million 0.46 -$27.31 million ($0.52) -0.18 Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.70 $33.80 billion $2.59 3.58

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than BZAM. BZAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BZAM and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BZAM -122.29% -35.59% -21.84% Bank of China 20.59% 8.68% 0.76%

Summary

Bank of China beats BZAM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BZAM

(Get Free Report)

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to BZAM Ltd. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.