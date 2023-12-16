Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 816 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

