Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Burnham Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BURCA stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Burnham has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

