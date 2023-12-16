Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNZL. Goodbody raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.17) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.64) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($37.52).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,113 ($39.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,964.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,918.65. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.64) and a one year high of GBX 3,226.48 ($40.50). The firm has a market cap of £10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,146.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($37.16), for a total transaction of £145,128.80 ($182,185.29). Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

