Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $195.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $163.92 and last traded at $163.43, with a volume of 290099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.87.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.57.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

