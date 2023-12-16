Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) PT at $79.84

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.94.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $151,416.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.