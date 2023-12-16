Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $27.50

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vita Coco by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.13. Vita Coco has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $33.29.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
