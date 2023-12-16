Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price at $27.50

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $34,752.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,394.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $34,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 1,686 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $48,624.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,653.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,102,724 shares of company stock worth $113,357,707 over the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vita Coco by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.13. Vita Coco has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

