Brokerages Set TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) PT at $3.45

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

WULF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 295.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TeraWulf by 200.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 937,414 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 356.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. On average, research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

