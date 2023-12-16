Brokerages Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) PT at GBX 2,999.36

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($37.65).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,503 ($31.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.58. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.16). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,624.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,481.01. The firm has a market cap of £164.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,194.03%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

