Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $165.91

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.64.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $160.19 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $170.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

