Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price at $17.30

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $486,700. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $188,486,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

