Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $86.86

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Okta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.92. Okta has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.