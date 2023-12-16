Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Price Target at GBX 6,925

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,925 ($86.93).

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,350 ($92.27) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 8,154 ($102.36) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,477.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 5,468 ($68.64) and a one year high of GBX 8,286 ($104.02). The company has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,423.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 66 ($0.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,595.11%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

