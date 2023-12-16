Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $24.60

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

