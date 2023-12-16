Brokerages Set Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Price Target at GBX 649

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($8.15).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.84) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 650 ($8.16) in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Land Securities Group Price Performance

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,879.30). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAND stock opened at GBX 712.60 ($8.95) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 615.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 606.61. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.02, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,756.10%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

