Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Target Price at $243.67

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.67.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.43. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.