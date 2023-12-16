Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $131.33

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

