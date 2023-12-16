Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $131.33

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies
Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
IRTC stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.