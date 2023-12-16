Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) PT at $35.10

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.11.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

