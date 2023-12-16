Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) PT at $35.10

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.11.
INVH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
