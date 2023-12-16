Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $85.50

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

FWONK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

