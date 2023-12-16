Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Target Price at C$99.55

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$90.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$74.36 and a twelve month high of C$101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

