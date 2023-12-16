Brokerages Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) PT at $197.36

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.67.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $200.33 on Monday. Cencora has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $205.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

