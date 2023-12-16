British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.47) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.94) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,311.50 ($29.02) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,472.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,550.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. The company has a market cap of £51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,233 ($28.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,375.50 ($42.37).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

