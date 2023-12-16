Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Financial Analysis

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Horizons Family Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14 Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $82.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.43%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.27%. Given Carriage Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

68.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Horizons Family Solutions $2.02 billion 2.62 $80.64 million $1.49 61.30 Carriage Services $370.17 million 1.02 $41.38 million $1.93 13.02

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Carriage Services. Carriage Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Horizons Family Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Horizons Family Solutions 3.72% 12.23% 3.61% Carriage Services 7.94% 21.32% 2.61%

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home child and adult/elder dependent care, school-age camps, virtual tutoring, and self-sourced reimbursed care services through child care centers, school-age campuses, and in-home caregivers, as well as the back-up care network. The Educational Advisory and Other Services segment offers tuition assistance and student loan repayment program administration, workforce education, and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions advisory services. It operated child care and early education centers in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and India. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.