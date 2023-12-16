Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, HSBC cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brenntag

Brenntag Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.18. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.