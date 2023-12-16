BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0984 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.009087.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USFI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

