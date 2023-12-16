Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 541 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

