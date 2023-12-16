Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 457 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after buying an additional 7,271,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.