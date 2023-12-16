Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) & PVH (NYSE:PVH) Critical Comparison

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PVH and Bosideng International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH 0 5 10 0 2.67 Bosideng International 0 0 0 0 N/A

PVH presently has a consensus price target of $108.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Given PVH’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PVH is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH 5.76% 11.63% 5.12% Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares PVH and Bosideng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.3% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PVH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PVH and Bosideng International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH $9.02 billion 0.78 $200.40 million $8.48 13.97 Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.37

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PVH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. PVH pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

PVH beats Bosideng International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, Geoffrey Beene, and True&Co., as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations, as well as through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing of branded down and brand authorization, OEM products, and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including school uniform and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. The company distributes its products through ladies retail, self-operated retail, and retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

