BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $5.88 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

