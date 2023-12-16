BNP Paribas Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered NETSTREIT from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 56.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 967,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 304,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

