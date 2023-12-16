BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.15.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.74 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.4261214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

