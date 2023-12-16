BMO Capital Markets Raises Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.76%.
In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
