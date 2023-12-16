BMO Capital Markets Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$58.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CSFB lowered shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

Get Stelco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLC

Stelco Trading Down 0.7 %

Stelco Announces Dividend

STLC stock opened at C$48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.85. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.