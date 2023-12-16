bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $7.92 Average PT from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

