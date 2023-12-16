Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OWL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

