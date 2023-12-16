Blue Bird Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Blue Bird in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Blue Bird Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $800.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.