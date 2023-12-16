Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $13.42 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
