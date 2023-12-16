Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $13.42 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

