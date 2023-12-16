Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Acumen Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$10.25 to C$12.00. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Black Diamond Group traded as high as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 28481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$501.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of C$117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4600335 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

