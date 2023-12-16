Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.47. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

