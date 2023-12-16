Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) versus Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Head to Head Review

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Rocky Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Rocky Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rocky Brands and Birkenstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Brands 0 2 0 0 2.00 Birkenstock 0 7 12 0 2.63

Profitability

Rocky Brands currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.26%. Birkenstock has a consensus price target of $46.81, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Birkenstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birkenstock is more favorable than Rocky Brands.

This table compares Rocky Brands and Birkenstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands 2.15% 7.07% 2.77% Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rocky Brands and Birkenstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands $615.47 million 0.35 $20.47 million $1.40 20.62 Birkenstock $1.44 billion 6.36 N/A N/A N/A

Rocky Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Birkenstock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers. Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its websites comprising rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, muckbootcompany.com, xtratuf.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, and slipgrips.com; and third-party marketplaces and Rocky Outdoor Gear Stores. The Contract Manufacturing segment include private label sales and any sales to customers which are contracted to manufacture a specific footwear product for a customer and include sales to the U.S. Military. In addition, it serves industrial and construction workers, as well as workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; farmers and ranchers; consumers enamored with western influenced fashion; commercial military personnel; hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees; and for the U.S. military personnel. Rocky Brands, Inc. was formerly known as William Brooks Shoe Co. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Nelsonville, Ohio.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc operates as a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

