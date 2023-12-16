Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birkenstock traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 163675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

