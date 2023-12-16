Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$18.25

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Bird Construction Trading Down 1.2 %

BDT opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

