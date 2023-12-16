Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Sells $3,633,463.07 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.32 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

