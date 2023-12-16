BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Insider Buys £26,200 in Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($32,889.78).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BBGI opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £947.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.00 and a beta of 0.17. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 123.20 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.20 ($2.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.