Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 151.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 253,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 185.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

