Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

