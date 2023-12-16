Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $64.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

