Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,427,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,517,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,034,000 after buying an additional 481,932 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 1,817,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,210,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

HEFA opened at $31.45 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

