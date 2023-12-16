Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,020 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ABOS opened at $2.88 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.37.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

