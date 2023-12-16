Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.